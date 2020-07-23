Cenovus Energy (CVE -1.4% ) is lower after swinging to a Q2 GAAP loss of C$0.19/share from a year-ago profit of $1.45/share, reflecting weak crude oil prices early in the quarter.

Q2 revenues were slashed by 61% to C$2.17B from C$5.6B a year earlier, even as total production from continuing operations increased 8% to 373,189 boe/day from 344,973 boe/day.

The company says it quickly ramped up production when Western Canadian Select prices jumped nearly 10x from April to an average of C$46.03/bbl in June.

Cenovus says it reached record volumes at its Christina Lake oil sands project in June, helping it achieve more than $290M in free funds flow for the month.

Cenovus views Q2 as "a period of transition, with April as the low point of the downturn and the first signs of recovery taking hold in May and June," although it expects the commodity price environment to remain volatile "for some time," President and CEO Alex Pourbaix says.

The company also reported a loss in Q1 vs. a profit in the prior-year period.