SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) gains 1.8% , outpacing the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE +1.4% ), as some large regional banks took smaller-than-expected loan loss reserve builds in Q2, bolstering their earnings.

Smaller loan loss reserves at Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +3.8% ), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB -2.2% ), and M&T Bank (MTB +1.2% ) all helped drive Q2 EPS beats, writes Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari in separate notes.

For HBAN, noninterest income also helped the earnings beat, rising 4.4% Q/Q vs. Evercore's estimate for a 0.6% decline.

HBAN added $218M to its loan loss reserve vs. Pancari's expectation for $654M.

MTB's loan loss reserve totaled $1.64B, or 1.68% of total loans, vs. $1.38B, or 1.47%, in Q1; compares with Evercore ISI's estimate of $2.09B, or 2.21%.

Also notes MTB expenses were "modestly better than expected," falling 8.2% Q/Q vs. -7.9% estimate.

Adds that MTB's balance-sheet trends look better as average loans increased 6.6% Q/Q vs. Evercore's +3.2% estimate; average deposits increased 16.3% Q/Q vs. +3.6% estimate.

FITB added $348M to its loan loss reserve vs. Evercore ISI's $906M estimate. However, Pancari expected neutral stock reaction today given better revenue offset by a smaller-than-expected LLR build and slightly worse Q3 outlook.

Compare HBAN's stock performance during the past year with S&P 500 and KRE: