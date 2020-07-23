Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is now up 7.9% , with investors firmly focused on the company's user growth over a drop-and-miss on ad sales targets that nonetheless showed some inklings of light.

In contrast to the top and bottom lines, monetizable daily active users didn't just top expectations but easily cleared them, with 34% growth to 186M mDAU.

That points to an "increasing disparity between Twitter's user growth and financial performance, says Stifel in response. The firm rates the stock a Hold, and its $30 price target now implies 24% downside.

Citi is a bit more positive, with its own Neutral stance and $36 target. It expects "modest strength" in the stock; despite the 22% decline in ad revenue, "forward revenue commentary was more constructive."

Ad revenues made a “gradual, moderate recovery” compared to March, the company said, in spite of the slowdown in spending following widespread Black Lives Matter protests.

On the subject of revenue streams and the prospect of monetizing those monetizable users: CEO Jack Dorsey said on the earnings call that the company is exploring the prospect of a subscription model, saying "You'll likely see some tests this year," though that's in "very, very early phases."

But "We want to make sure any new line of revenue is complementary to our advertising business," he says. "We do think there is a world where subscription is complementary, where commerce is complementary, where helping people manage paywalls ... we think is complementary."

The past month has seen some separation among social media names, with a couple of legs up sending Twitter to near-20% gains, and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) lower over that time frame: