Pennsylvania Attorney General Shapiro says he is charging the National Fuel Gas (NFG +0.5% ) subsidiary National Fuel Gas Supply Co. and a subcontractor for violating the state's Clean Streams Law.

The charges stem from a grand jury investigation into natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania since the Marcellus Shale boom.

The companies allegedly polluted groundwater and an unnamed tributary to St. Patrick's Run in Washington County, Pa., during the replacement of portions of a natural gas transmission pipeline operated by National Fuel.

Previously: National Fuel Gas buys Shell's Penn upstream, midstream assets for $541M (May 4)