Tesla (TSLA, +0.5%) mega-bear Gordon Johnson reiterates his thesis that Tesla’s valuation is “detached from reality” and warns the company will “hemorrhage cash” in H2 and accused it of “accounting chicanery”.

Johnson, founder of GLJ Research, has a price target of $87 on the stock and tells Bloomberg TV that Tesla is “a company that’s benefitting significantly from regulatory credit sales”.

“This quarter they sold $428M in regulatory credits, which is 100% net margin a benefit, vs. net income of 104M. The point is if you exclude those regulatory credit sales over the past 26 quarters, in only 4 of those quarters, the most recent of which is 3Q ’19, has Tesla made money.”

“Effectively their revenues, if you look at their total revenue, peaked in the fourth quarter of ‘18. If you look at their deliveries … (this) was not a record this quarter and we think the company is going to go back to hemorrhaging cash in Q3 and Q4.”