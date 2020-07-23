Rush Enterprises (RUSHA +9.1% ) reported Q2 revenues of $1B vs $1.55B in year ago quarter, ahead of consensus by $69.3M.

Quarterly absorption ratio stood at 110.2%, down 1,220 bps Y/Y.

Rusha delivered 1,866 new heavy-duty trucks (-54.7% Y/Y), 2,333 new medium-duty commercial vehicles (-39.7% Y/Y), 254 new light-duty commercial vehicles (-64.7% Y/Y) and 1,768 used commercial vehicles (-15.8% Y/Y).

"ACT Research’s current estimate of 159K new U.S. Class 8 retail truck sales in 2020 has increased from last quarter, when ACT Research estimated annual sales would only reach 127,500 units," Rush stated.

Lease and rental revenues declined 7%; Rush Truck Leasing operates 45 PacLease and Idealease franchises with 8,800+ trucks in its lease and rental fleet and 1,300+ trucks under contract maintenance agreements.

EPS of $0.46 (-%58.2 Y/Y) beating consensus by $0.52.

Q2 expense reduction (SGA -19.5% Y/Y) continued from Q1 supporting company's profitability levels.

Raises cash dividend by 8% to $0.14/share.

Plans to resume stock repurchase program, effective immediately, signaling strong cash position of $216M and business outlook.

Conference Call

Previously: Rush EPS beats by $0.52,beats on revenue