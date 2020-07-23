Bell Canada (BCE +0.4% ) is doubling Internet speeds for its rural customers and expanding throughout Atlantic Canada into the fall.

Its Wireless Home Internet service will boost speeds to up to 50 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload, with the first 300,000 households in 325 communities to see the upgrade in the fall.

Wireless Home Internet is already available to about 400,000 households in Ontario and Quebec with download speeds up to 25 Mbps.

Ultimately the service is targeted to reach 1M homes in small/rural communities across Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba.