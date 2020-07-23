United Development Funding IV (OTCPK:UDFI -4.6% ) gives a litany of reasons for not wanting to engage with NexPoint Advisors on its proposal to manage UDFI.

Chief among them is the board's "serious concerns" about "engaging in any commercial discussions with NexPoint and its affiliates, due to your significant connections with Kyle Bass and Hayman Capital, the perpetrators of a `short and distort' scheme against the trust," the company said in a letter to NexPoint.

Alleges that James Dondero, who co-founded Highland Capital Management and until earlier this year was controlled by him, and Highland Capital affiliates were aware of and involved in the "short-and-distort scheme."

Also has serious concerns that NexPoint, the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, NexPoint Real Estate Strategies Fund, and the Highland Global Allocation Fund "purchased, or caused the purchase of, shares of the trust soon after the conclusion of the short and distort scheme to manipulate the trust share price."

Says engaging with NexPoint would be a "significant distraction that would divert attention" from more pressing matters, such as bringing the trust up to date on its SEC filings, pursuing the Bass litigation, and in resolving the SEC enforcement action.

Also cites inconsistency of statements made by Dondero in meetings with the trust's CEO last year, chiefly that he expressed interest in taking over management of UDFI in talks with the CEO, but didn't include that ambition in its 13G filing made in February 2019.

Also seeks answers from NexPoint and Dondero regarding their relationships with a number of people and firms, including Kyle Bass , Hayman Capital, Highland Capital Management, and Harvest Exchange Corp.

About a week ago, NexPoint threatened to file a lawsuit against UDFI to compel the board to call an annual meeting of shareholders.