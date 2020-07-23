PetroChina (PTR +4.4% ) says it will sell its major oil and gas pipelines and storage facilities to newly PipeChina for 268.7B yuan ($38.3B).

PetroChina says the target assets include major oil and gas pipelines, certain gas and oil storage facilities, liquefied natural gas terminals and ancillary facilities.

Separately, Sinopec (SNP +0.4% ) says it plans to sell some of its oil and gas pipeline assets to PipeChina for 47.1B yuan ($6.7B).

The deals come as a part of the Chinese government's plans to boost investment in oil and gas production and provide market access to small, non-state owned oil and gas producers and distributors.

Bank of America yesterday upgraded PetroChina to a Buy rating, saying the company could see better than expected pipeline valuation and cash for asset sales.