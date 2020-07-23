Google's (GOOG -2.2% , GOOGL -1.9% ) latest attempted incursion into Amazon.com's (AMZN -2.5% ) foothold in online shopping involves removing some hurdles for sellers and products to get onto its shopping site.

In a blog post from Commerce President (and PayPal ex) Bill Rady, the company notes that sellers who take part in the "Buy on Google" checkout experience will be able to do so without paying Google a commission. And it's allowing retailers to opt out of using Google's own payment and order-management systems in favor of choosing third-party platforms, starting with PayPal (PYPL -1.2% ) and Shopify (SHOP -1.4% ).

It's also promoting the ability to import inventory with just a few clicks and no reformatting of data.

In April, Google had reversed itself on requiring sellers to buy an ad for their products to appear on Google's shopping area.

The moves are the latest in what has been years of shifts in shopping strategy, as the company that's No. 1 in search tries to become the go-to search for products (even as increasing numbers of consumers have begun the habit of starting their shopping search on Amazon).