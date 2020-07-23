Eagle Bancorp scales as EPS beats estimates

Eagle Bancorp (EGBN +7.0% ) announces Q2 net interest income of $81.36M in-line with estimate.

Revenue increased on the back of non-interest income, which increased 96% Y/Y to $12.5M.

Net income of $28.9M (-23% Y/Y), EPS of 90 cents beats consensus by 24 cents.

NIM was 3.26% vs. 3.91% in Q2 2019.

Company’s performance in Q2 compared to last year was highlighted by growth in average total loans of 10%, growth in average total deposits of 23%, and a 5% increase in noninterest expenses, further improving our operating leverage and resulting in an improved efficiency ratio of 37.18%

The provision for credit losses was $19.7M vs. $3.6M for last year.

Conference call on July 23 at 10am ET

Previously: Eagle EPS beats by $0.24, net interest income in-line (July 22)