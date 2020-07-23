For Q2, HNI (HNI +5.0% ) reported revenues of $417.5M (-20.6% Y/Y) beats consensus by $37.56M; sales on organic basis dipped 21.2%.

Residential building products segment operating profit rose 7.5% Y/Y led by acquiring residential building products distributors which increased sales $2.9M Y/Y.

Gross margin narrowed 50 bps Y/Y due to lower volume, partially offset by price realization and net productivity; cost of sales dipped 20.1% Y/Y.

Non-GAAP net income of $0.21 vs $0.38 in year ago quarter, ahead of consensus by $0.51; Y/Y decline was due to lower volume, partially offset by lower core SG&A spend, net productivity, and price realization.

As of June 30, 2020, the company's net debt stood at $157M; $366M of borrowing capacity remaining under its existing $450M credit facility.

Cash balance of $26.2M as of June 27, 2020 vs $28.8M as of December 28, 2019.

On a gross leverage basis, the quarter-ending level of 0.8x remains significantly below HNI’s debt covenant of 3.5x.

With a seasonal uptick in sales, Q3 sales and profit levels are estimated to be ahead of Q2 levels.

Conference Call

Previosuly: HNI beats by $0.51, beats on revenue