J.P. Morgan upgrades Apache (APA +1.2% ) and Marathon Oil (MRO +1% ) to Overweight from Neutral while downgrading Devon Energy (DVN +1.1% ), EOG Resources (EOG -0.6% ) and Matador Resources (MTDR -3.5% ) to Neutral, saying investors should be wary of companies that depend more heavily on drilling on federal land in the event of a Biden presidency.

"While Biden's platform is not focused on banning hydraulic fracturing, his administration would look to restrict new permits on federal lands and waters, while activity on state lands would not be impacted," JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram writes.

"If Biden is elected and moves forward with a permit moratorium on federal lands, we think oil prices would bounce - as the Gulf of Mexico [and other federally controlled areas] represent 3.1M bbl/a day of U.S. oil supply (~26% of total), which would favorably impact non-federal U.S. shale acreage (Bakken, Texas Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, DJ Basin) and international assets," according to Jayaram.

The analyst also warns about Murphy Oil (MUR -0.8% ), whos exposure to the Gulf of Mexico makes it vulnerable to changes in federal policy.

Matador won two upgrades earlier this week, with Buy-equivalent ratings from Stifel and Raymond James.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.