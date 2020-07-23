Inhibikase Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a ~$17M IPO.

The Atlanta, GA-based pharma firm develops treatments for Parkinson's disease and associated disorders. Lead candidate is IkT-148009, an orally available small molecule that blocks the action of a family of enzymes called Abl kinases thereby preventing or reversing the loss of dopamine-secreting neurons in the brain and GI tract. A Phase 1 clinical trial in ~112 healthy elderly volunteers is next up.

2019 Financials: Revenue: $1.1M (-73%); Operating Expenses: $6.9M (+13%); Net Loss: ($5.7M) (-159%); Cash Consumption: ($0.3M) (-143%).