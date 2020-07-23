Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) rallies 5% after Needham's initiation gives the company its first Buy rating since November 2016.

Analyst Brad Erickson cites the company's "underappreciated earnings power and cash generation potential.

The analyst sees durable growth and a "brewing margin expansion narrative" over the next few years.

Erickson calls SSTK's risk profile "compelling" and thinks the recent revenue stagnation should improve in the coming months.

Shutterstock will report Q2 results on July 28. Consensus estimates expect $149.3M in revenue and $0.24 EPS.