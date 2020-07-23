Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY) says FQ4 gold production fell 13% Y/Y to 573.1K oz. but comfortably beat expectations, partly due to the sale of the Gosowong mine in Indonesia.

The quarter brings Newcrest's annual output to 2.17M oz., below the prior year's 2.49M oz. but in line with guidance for 2.1M-2.2M oz.

Newcrest says its Cadia mine in Australia beat the top end of its production guidance range and achieved record annualized mine and mill throughput rates in the quarter, despite COVID-19.

All-in sustaining costs for the group in FQ4 were $878/oz., up from $720/oz. a year earlier.