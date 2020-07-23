DraftKings (DKNG -2.0% ) announces the rebranding of East St. Louis hotel and casino Casino Queen, which will now be known as DraftKings at Casino Queen.

"Casino Queen is thrilled to welcome DraftKings to Illinois, the St. Louis area, and our family. We believe this collaboration will enhance the Casino Queen iconic brand while introducing the sports betting industry leader to our state,” says Terry Downey, President DraftKings at Casino Queen.

"Through this collaboration, we have the opportunity to change how fans engage with the sports they love, while becoming a part of the fabric of Illinois’ rich sports culture," DraftKings Chief Business Officer Ezra Kucharz says.