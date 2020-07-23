A number of mall retailers are trading higher even with Ascena Retail (ASNA -25.2%) filing to reorganize under bankruptcy protection earlier today.
Investors could still be reacting to the positive vaccine news out this week, but a sleeper report out of Hibbett Sports (HIBB -1.4%) shouldn't be ignored. While Hibbett sells athletic apparel, the 70% pop in Q2 comparables sales could have traders assessing how much pent-up demand is out there.
The gainers on a down overall market day include G-III Apparel (GIII +5.7%), Genesco (GCO +6.3%), Designer Brands (DBI +1.6%), Gap (GPS +1.9%), Express (EXPR +2.0%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +2.0%), Cato (CATO +2.1%) and Guess (GES +1.6%).
On the manufacturing side, Under Armour (UAA +4.9%), PVH (PVH +3.0%), Knotoor Brands (KTB +3.1%) and Levi Strauss (LEVI +2.7%) and Oxford Industries (OXM +2.8%) are higher.