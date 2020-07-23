A number of mall retailers are trading higher even with Ascena Retail (ASNA -25.2% ) filing to reorganize under bankruptcy protection earlier today.

Investors could still be reacting to the positive vaccine news out this week, but a sleeper report out of Hibbett Sports (HIBB -1.4% ) shouldn't be ignored. While Hibbett sells athletic apparel, the 70% pop in Q2 comparables sales could have traders assessing how much pent-up demand is out there.

The gainers on a down overall market day include G-III Apparel (GIII +5.7% ), Genesco (GCO +6.3% ), Designer Brands (DBI +1.6% ), Gap (GPS +1.9% ), Express (EXPR +2.0% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +2.0% ), Cato (CATO +2.1% ) and Guess (GES +1.6% ).