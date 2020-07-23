Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.14 (-416.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $584.82M (-42.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BLMN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.