Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $609.36M (-17.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MOG.A has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.