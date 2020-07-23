ScanSource (SCSC +0.8% ) expects Q4 GAAP net sales of $758M (-21%Y/Y; consensus: $685.2M) and Intelisys revenue growth of 15%.

The company also announces an expense reduction plan to trim $30M from the annualized SG&A costs.

The plan includes 10-15% reductions in executive pay and the elimination of board director cash retainers through December 31.

ScanSource will reduce its North American workforce by 200 and wind down its Canpango professional services business.

In Q1, ScanSource will record a $8-9M pre-tax charge related to the cuts. The Canpango shuttering will lead to a $2M charge.

ScanSource will report Q4 results on August 25.