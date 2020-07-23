Lutz P. Henckels, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA) has also been appointed as Chief Operating Officer.

William J. Thompson, Chairman of Board of Directors, commented, “As CFO, Lutz has been instrumental in improving the financial strength of the business and its return to profitability. Additionally, he provides valuable day to day operational leadership and this appointment is a reflection of his contribution to the progress of the company. We look forward to Lutz’s continued leadership to help drive the growth of Giga-tronics.”

