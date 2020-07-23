SpaceX (SPACE) is in talks for a new funding round at a $44B valuation, according to Bloomberg. It's not a bad time to look for investors after Morgan Stanley pitched the long-term bull-case scenario for a $175B valuation a few days ago.

The investing case around SpaceX hinges on the satellite-based Starlink Internet service that could be operational this year. The company's partnership with NASA has also raised its profile.