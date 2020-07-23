Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.98B (-6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward.

Q2 consumer retail postpaid net adds of 75K consensus vs.-525K in Q1.

Q2 business postpaid net adds of 165K consensus vs. 475K in Q1.