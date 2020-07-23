Western Digital (WDC +3.9% ) and Micron (MU +1.9% ) gain after NAND peer SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF,OTC:HXSCL) reported earnings that indicated stronger than expected average selling prices.

Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman recommends buying WDC and says, "Fears of a supply shock appear overblown."

RBC says the report "should act as a net positive for DRAM chips," a positive for Micron.

Raymond James says SK's print "is generally consistent with the favorable report MU issued in early July."

Western Digital will report Q4 results on August 5. Consensus estimates expect $4.34B in revenue and $1.22 EPS.

