American Express Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 23, 2020 American Express Company (AXP) By: Gaurav Batavia
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 vs. $2.07 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.25B (-23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.
- Q2 provision for credit losses of $1.85B consensus vs. $2.62B in Q1.