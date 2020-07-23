American Express Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 24th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 vs. $2.07 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.25B (-23.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AXP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.
  • Q2 provision for credit losses of $1.85B consensus vs. $2.62B in Q1.
