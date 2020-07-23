BTIG keeps Chipotle (CMG -5.3% ) slotted as a top pick following the restaurant company's Q2 earnings report.

"We have increasing confidence the company can exceed its prior peak average unit volumes, delivering at least $25 in annual EPS in the coming years," writes analyst Peter Saleh.

"The sales recovery seen in the last two months has been impressive, outpacing our forecast by a couple months with comps up 6.4% so far in July despite lingering headwinds, and we expect the company to retain most of the digital sales achieved during the pandemic," he adds.

Saleh and team see a lot of potential from recent menu innovation and digital sales gains. Significant opportunity for the company to accelerate unit development in 2021 and beyond with different formats including Chipotlanes is also called out.

BTIG's price target of $1,375 is right near the top of the Street.