Stocks head south as investors lighten up on favored names

After having been up more than 5% at one point following last night's earnings beat, Tesla bulls are taking some profits, sending the stock lower by 4% in mid-afternoon action.

Another earnings mover is Microsoft, down 3.7% after also topping estimates last night.

Other favored mega-cap names like Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook are down in the 2.5%-3.5% range.

Two hours before the close, the Dow and S&P 500 are lower by 1% and the Nasdaq by 2% .

As of yesterday, the above six stocks accounted for more than half the value of the Nasdaq 100. They accounted for 22% of the S&P 500, up from 17.5% six months ago.

Taking profits in Tesla