Multiple states are investigating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for deceiving customers, according to the Tech Transparency Project via Axios.

A document obtained through a public records request says the Texas AG's Consumer Protection Division launched the investigation "for enforcement purposes."

Key quote: "If violations are uncovered, CPD will initiate enforcement proceedings. Accordingly, the OAG anticipates litigation in this matter."

It isn't clear what specific practices are targeted in the investigations.

Apple is currently facing antitrust investigations from U.S. House lawmakers and the European Union.

Apple shares are down 3.9% to $373.91.

Earlier today, Goldman told investors to avoid Apple shares, noting a price tag of $299.