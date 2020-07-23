Richardson Electronics (RELL -1.2% ) reported Q4 net sales of $37.4M down 11.3% Y/Y due to the pandemic impact on all three strategic business units.

Canvys display solutions in North America and semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment products sales increased in Q4.

Healthcare segment experienced a significant 47.2% dip due to hospital closures and restrictions on non-emergency procedures.

Driven by an improved product mix and manufacturing efficiencies for PMT, gross margin expanded 70 bps Y/Y to 30.4%; PMT margin increased 290 bps to 33.2%.

Net loss narrowed to $1.3M or 10 cents/share from $6.4M or 50 cents/share which included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.3M.

Total capex for FY20 stood at $1.8M vs. $3.9M in FY19.

As of May 30, 2020, cash and investments stood at $46.5M vs $43.9 million at the end of Q3.

Richardson declared dividend of $0.06/share and $0.054/share to holders of Class B common stock.

