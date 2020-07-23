The European Union is seeking major concessions from Google (GOOG -3.3% , GOOGL -3.1% ) if the tech giant wants its $2.1B purchase of Fitbit (FIT +2.2% ) to go along smoothly, the Financial Times reports.

In an earlier statement, Google has offered not to use health data to target ads, saying "This deal is about devices, not data."

But the EU wants Google to promise that the data won't be used to "further enhance" its advantage in search overall, and that third parties will have equal access.

Europe's antitrust watchdogs had previously extended the provisional deadline to rule on the deal to Aug. 4; if Google balks at the new EU demands, there's likely to be a long investigation.