Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.38B (-34.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward.

