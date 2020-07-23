Freeport McMoRan (FCX -2.7% ) says COVID-19 has forced it to become leaner and more nimble than it had ever thought possible, changing forever the way it will operate.

"As a company, we'll never work the same way that we did before," CEO Richard Adkerson said during today's earnings conference call. "The halls and offices are empty in our headquarters and yet you can see the results from this quarter about how effectively we can operate in this kind of environment."

Adkerson also noted that global copper inventories have stayed low, a trend that is different from typical downturns when the stockpiles rise and a "good omen" for a further recovery in copper prices, which he said already has been "sooner and stronger" than expected.

The company will consider further debt reduction, reinstating its dividend and share buybacks, depending on how equity markets react to its improved results, Adkerson also said.

Debt reduction is a priority in 2021 as cash flow is expected to rise, he said; net debt at the end of June was $8.4B, compared to $9.9B at the end of Q2 last year.

Freeport posted a surprise Q2 profit, helped by a 22% reduction in total costs and expenses.