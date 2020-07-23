Microsoft reveals exclusive Xbox Series X titles
Jul. 23, 2020 2:33 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Microsoft (MSFT -3.8%) will release the Xbox Series X in time for the holidays, and Halo Infinite will be one of the games launching alongside the console.
- The first-person shooter will become the sixth game in the popular Halo franchise, which has been the console's flagship since the first Xbox in 2001.
- Today, Microsoft presented more than 22 of the 100 games launching with the Xbox Series X, including 10 Xbox-exclusive titles that had never been seen before.
- Other reveals included new titles for the Fable, Forza, and State of Decay franchises.
- Microsoft's new console will go up against Sony's PlayStation 5. MSFT is differentiating by focusing on its subscription services rather than exclusive titles. The $10/month all-you-can play Xbox Game Pass has more than 10M subscribers.
- Microsoft will launch the xCloud game streaming service later this year.
- Related: In yesterday's fiscal Q4 report, Microsoft said Xbox-related sales were up 68% Y/Y due to the pandemic lockdowns.