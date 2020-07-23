Summit Materials (SUM -3.6% ) sinks despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Hold with a $23 price target from Loop Capital, which sees the risk/reward as "too favorable to ignore" given the stock's pullback after posting "exceptionally strong" Q2 results and issuing solid guidance.

Loop analyst Garik Shmois raises his EBITDA estimates for the current quarter and full year, seeing near- to mid-term upside in aggregates earnings as highway work looks set and funded for this year.

There is also potential for upside margin surprises over the next several quarters, given low asphalt and diesel costs, Shmois says.

Summit also announced the departure of President and CEO Thomas Hill effective Sept. 1, to be succeeded by Anne Noonan.

SUM's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.