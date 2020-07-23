Verizon Business (VZ +0.4% ) has teamed up with Microsoft Azure (MSFT -4.1% ) in order to speed up and simplify deployment of Internet of Things solutions.

The move brings Verizon's ThingSpace IoT platform and its network connectivity and Critical Asset Sensor devices together with Azure's IoT Central, which offers cloud-based analytics along with pre-built templates for industry use cases.

The solution is available globally today.

The two companies point to Cognizant as an early adopter of the integrated platform, developing an application for management and use of cold storage for perishable food/pharmaceuticals.