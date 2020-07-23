Federal jobless benefit claims also rise, highlighting stimulus urgency
Jul. 23, 2020 2:53 PM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Weekly jobless claims data gave a a mixed picture of employment before the bell.
- Initial claims rose 1.4M, more than expected, but continuing claims fell to 16.2M, a bigger decline than forecast.
- The market took a glass half-empty approach to the numbers, focusing on the first uptick in weekly claims since March, also taking into account that continuing claims are from two weeks ago. Stock index futures erased their gains after the report, opening the day flat.
- Digging deeper, there isn’t much to support the view of a labor market that continues to roar back. The right side of the V in the V-shaped economy may be tapering.
- For federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, also rose, up 19.7K to 975K. That brings the total number of claims to about 2.4M.
- That won’t be lost on lawmakers and the White House, who are scrambling to come up with a new fiscal stimulus package where PUA doesn’t sunset. Reports are that benefits could be extended through December and the GOP is looking to provide them at 70% of income rather than the flat $600/week.
- “These benefits are supporting a huge amount of spending by people who would otherwise have to make drastic cuts,” Heidi Shierholz, former chief economist at the Department of Labor, tweeted. “That spending is supporting more than 5 million jobs. Kill the $600, and you kill those jobs.”
- White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has said the administration considers the $600/week payments a “disincentive to work.”
- Taking into account all assistance programs, the number of people claiming stands at 31.8M for the week ended July 4, down from 32M the week before.