Blackstone (BX -2.3% ) is buying a nearly $1B infrastructure investment portfolio from Alaska Permanent Fund, WSJ reports.

Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray said during the company's earnings conference call yesterday that the firm's Strategic Partners unit had made a large secondary deal involving infrastructure assets.

"Several weeks ago, [Strategic Partners] acquired $1B in infrastructure secondary interests, which we believe is the largest-ever transaction in the sector," Gray reportedly said, without identifying the seller.

Blackstone reported Q2 distributable earnings of $548M, or $0.43/share, missing the consensus estimate by a penny.