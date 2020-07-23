Bright Scholar Education (BEDU -8.5% ) reports Q3 revenue of RMB739.4M, surge of 6.7% Y/Y as average number of students increased 9.2% in domestic K-12 schools.

For 9M20, the company had an average of 51,970 students enrolled at its schools with 80 schools operational across ten provinces in China and eight schools overseas.

Since January 2020, Complementary Education service adjusted its business strategy moving some of the services online; revenue in this segment stood at RMB94.2M accounting for 12.6% of total revenue.

Segment gross margins: Domestic K-12 Schools declined 520 bps to 43.1%, Overseas school narrowed 2,150 bps to 29.9% and Complimentary Education Services increased 1,390 bps to 44.4%.

Net income of RMB68M or RMB0.64/share vs RMB137.4M or RMB 1.13/share in year ago quarter, impacted by compulsory school closures amid the pandemic.

As of May 31, 2020, BEDU's cash and restricted cash stood at RMB2,092.0M vs. RMB2,433.4M as of February 29, 2020.

For 9M20, capex was higher 2.1% Y/Y to RMB107.3M.

2020 Outlook: Reaffirmed revised guidance of revenue of RMB 3.37-3.47B, representing Y/Y growth of 31-35%; average student enrollment ~51.8K-52.8K, representing Y/Y growth of 11%-13%.

