Moderna (MRNA -9.1% ) is down, albeit on average volume, in apparent response to a decision from the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board denying the company's motion for an inter partes review of a patent (U.S. #8,058,069) held by Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS +80.9% ) due to its failure to present sufficient evidence that the patent is unpatentable.

The '069 patent covers lipid formulations for nucleic acid delivery.

Update: In a statement, Moderna believes the PTAB erred in its decision considering that it previously invalidated the claims of U.S. Patent No. 9,404,127 and some of the claims of U.S. Patent No. 9,364,435, adding that it may "further pursue" these matters. It is "unaware" if any significant intellectual property impediments for any product it plans to commercialize, including COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.