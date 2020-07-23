People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) reports Q2 operating EPS of 24 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 1 cents.

Compares with 33 cents in Q1 2019 and 34 cents in Q2 2019.

"Our second quarter financial results compared to the prior year quarter were highlighted by a 15 percent increase in operating pre-provision net revenue and a 230 basis point improvement in the efficiency ratio," said CFO David Rosato.

Q2 revenue of $495.2M missed the $503.14M consensus estimate and increased from $519.8M in Q1 2020 and $454.4M in Q2 2019.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $80.8M includes allowance for credit losses increased $72.3M, primarily reflecting the impact of COVID-19; PCL compares with $7.6M in Q2 2019.

Q2 net interest income of $405.6M increased from $396M in the previous quarter and $348.1M in the year-ago period; net interest margin of 3.05% slipped from 3.12% in Q1 and 3.12% in Q2 2019.

Q2 noninterest income of $89.6M vs. $123.8M in Q1, $106.3M in Q2 2019.

Q2 average loan balance of $45.15M increased from $43.46M in Q1; average deposit balance of $48.45M rose from $44.2M in Q1.

Allowance for credit losses to total loans by 14 basis points to 0.91 percent.

Tangible book value per share of $10.18 at June 30, 2020 up from $10.07 at Mar. 31, 2020.

Conference Call

Previously:People's United Financial EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 23)