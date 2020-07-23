Israel's Channel 12 reports that the Israeli government is about to sign a commitment to buy 4M doses of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT -10.4% ) and Singapore's Duke-NUS Medical School contingent on, of course, positive results from in-human studies.

Yesterday, the developers announced the go-ahead from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, LUNAR-COV19 in up to 108 healthy volunteers.

Update: After the close, the company announced a binding term sheet with the Israeli Ministry of Health. The deal should be finalized within 30 days.