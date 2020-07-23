First Energy (FE +1.5% ) recovers a sliver of its two-day 52% thrashing that followed the arrest of Ohio's House Speaker in a federal racketeering case related to the state's new law that subsidizes nuclear reactors.

Seaport Global maintains its Buy rating and $42 price target on the utility, saying it "cannot reconcile FE's current market valuation with a reasonable worst-case scenario in Ohio."

But Ohio's Gov. DeWine today is calling for the repeal of the $1.3B nuclear bailout law, saying it was "forever tainted" by the Speaker's alleged bribery scheme.

DeWine, who signed House Bill 6 a year ago, says he supports the policy laid out in the bailout because it is needed to preserve jobs at the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear plants owned by former FirstEnergy subsidiary Energy Harbor (OTCPK:ENGH -4.3% ), but "the process by which it was created stinks."

Just yesterday, the governor said he stood by HB6 despite the federal charges against Householder and four others for their acceptance of more than $60M from FirstEnergy to get the law passed.

FirstEnergy will remain a value trap during the uncertainty over the law, Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza said yesterday in downgrading the stock.