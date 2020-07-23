Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF -1.1% ) has reported record gold sales for both Q4 and FY2020, resulting in a record underlying free cash flow of A$218M, despite a A$44M.

Gold sales reached 262,717 ounces, up from the 239,031 oz sold in the previous quarter, with full-year gold sales reaching 900,388 oz.

Gold production was up from the 237,070 oz in the March quarter to 267,361 oz, while full-year production reached 905,177 oz.

The company says that AISC was restricted to A$1,475/oz, and therefore margins were robust given the average selling price of A$2,487/oz.