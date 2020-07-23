Columbia Banking System +4% on Q2 revenue beat

Columbia Banking System (COLB +3.6% ) reports Q2 total revenue of $159.11M, beating consensus.

Net interest income was $121.9M, a decrease of $3.3M from Q2 2019. NIM of 3.64%.

Noninterest income was $37.3M, an increase of $16.1M from last year.

Quarterly net income of $36.6M and EPS of $0.52

Total assets were $15.92B, an increase of $1.88B from previous quarter.

Loans were $9.77B, up $838.6M from previous quarter as a result of loan originations of $1.26B partially offset by payments.

Provision for credit losses was $33.5M compared to $41.5M in Q1 2020 and $218K in Q2 2019. The figures elevated relative to the prior year principally as a result of COVID-19 and the downturn in the national and global economies.

Total nonperforming assets increased $6.3M from previous quarter due to a modest increase in commercial real estate and agriculture nonaccrual loans.

