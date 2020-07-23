Under a new strategic partnership, Box (BOX -2.2%) will use Google Cloud (GOOG -3.6%)(GOOGL -3.4%) as a "key provider for data storage across the globe."
The companies will deliver Google Cloud's Document Ai as part of the Box Skills Kit, and Box will add single-sign on enhancements and two-factor authorization support to Google Authenticator.
G Suite will gain a "save to Box" Add-In in the fourth quarter.
The new agreement builds on the existing relationship between Box and Cloud, integration partners since 2018.
