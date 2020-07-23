Santos (OTCPK:STOSF +13.4% ) has reported Q2 production increase 15% sequentially, to 20.6 MMboe. Half-year production was also up by 4% to a record 38.5 MMboe, with Cooper basin and Queensland equity gas production up 18% and 15% respectively.

The strong production result was driven by higher domestic gas production in Western Australia, continued onshore production and higher equity interest in Bayu-Undan, following the completion of the ConocoPhillips acquisition.

Half-year sales revenue was down 16% Y/Y, reaching $1.7B, though strong operational and cost performance delivered $431M of free cash flow.

For the full 2020, Santos expects production to reach between 83 MMboe and 88 MMboe, while sales volumes would reach between 101 MMboe and 107 MMboe.

The company is targeting a free cash flow breakeven oil price of $25/bl for 2020.