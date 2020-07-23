Ballard Power (BLDP -10.4% ) shares have more than doubled YTD amid excitement that wide-scale adoption of hydrogen fuel cells may be around the corner, but the stock is a new short at Lakewood Capital, which calls it a "consistently loss-making and cash-burning" company.

Lakewood is skeptical on the fuel cell industry and views fuel cell stacks as a "low value-add product that is relatively commoditized," adding that Ballard generates just over $100M in annual revenue and "has never earned more than $40M in annual gross profit."

"We believe an equipment manufacturer could insource the technology relatively easily or simply switch to one of Ballard Power’s numerous competitors," Lakewood says.

BLDP's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.