A new report points to the hot competition for mindshare in the streaming wars: Even without big events like live sports on which to place ads, DTC services spent heavily advertising themselves to potential customers in the first half.

Data from iSpot says overall spending in the category more than tripled over 2019, past $1B - and spending ramped up heavily as stay-at-home orders arrived in March.

Disney (DIS -1.4% ) spending to promote Disney Plus and Hulu made up nearly one in three dollars of spend from March 12-June 30, according to the report.

And HBO Max (T -1.2% ), Quibi and Peacock (CMCSA -0.5% ) account for nearly 10% of ad impressions this year.

The hot spending comes as five relatively new services - Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Quibi, Peacock and HBO Max - work to elbow their way into a space already occupied by Netflix (NFLX -2.9% ), Hulu and Amazon Prime Video (AMZN -3.7% ).

In defense, services including Hulu and Prime Video have spent heavily on TV spots (Amazon spent $169.8M, the most of any service, to grab 6.42B impressions; they were followed in media value by Hulu, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus).

Netflix is the only one who's mostly sitting out the spending fight - in the first half, outlays were $20.2M, with more than a quarter of 800M impressions going to its hit film Extraction.