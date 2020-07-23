Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF -2.4% ) has reported record operating cash flows, net mine cash flows and free cash flows for Q4, on the back of higher gold production and gold prices.

Q4 Gold production increased to 218,104 oz, compared with the 165,502 oz in the previous quarter.

Evolution told shareholders that the company also made good progress at the Red Lake mine, in Ontario, where it is planning to restore operations to above 200,000 oz/y. The Red Lake project produced 27,428 oz of gold in the first quarter under Evolution’s ownership.

Gold sales were up sequentially from 167,374 oz to 218, 685 oz compared, with gold prices increasing from A$2,366/oz to A$2,500/oz in the same period.

Evolution’s group cash flows improved by 69% to A$187.9M, and net mine cash flows reached A$224.5M on the back of the higher metal prices.